Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Drops By 5.1%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.07.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $25,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 36.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

