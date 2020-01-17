Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($74.21).

ETR:LXS opened at €56.44 ($65.63) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.68 and a 200 day moving average of €57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

