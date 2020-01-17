Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €129.00 ($150.00) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.71 ($142.69).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €119.30 ($138.72) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 1 year high of €131.00 ($152.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.