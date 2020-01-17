Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €39.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €42.95 ($49.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.77. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

