Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €39.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.58 ($47.19).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €42.95 ($49.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.77. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

