Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nathan’s Famous news, CFO Ronald G. Devos sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $985,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Genson sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NATH opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

