Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.