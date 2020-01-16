Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $72,000 Position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Image Sensing Systems were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Image Sensing Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 51.04%.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

