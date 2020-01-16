Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.