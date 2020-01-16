Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 4,271 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.