Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $273.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.