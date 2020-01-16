Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cato were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Cato Corp has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

