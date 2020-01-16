Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Raises Position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Cato were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. Cato Corp has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC
Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $72,000 Position in Image Sensing Systems, Inc.
Progressive Corp Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.
Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.19 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc.
Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 4,271 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.
