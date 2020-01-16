Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 6,106 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Employers were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

EIG stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

