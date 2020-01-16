Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Cigna stock opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $212.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.