Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Position Lessened by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

