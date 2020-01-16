Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

