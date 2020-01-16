Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 11,872 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

