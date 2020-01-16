Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Position Increased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCKY opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Rocky Brands Inc has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $207.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

