Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 1,899 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 699,497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 297,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

