Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,069 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $3,445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

NYSE BERY opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.