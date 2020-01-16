Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

