Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 9,281 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,335 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766,301 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126,451 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,711,000 after acquiring an additional 475,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 367.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,822 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

HNGR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Hanger Inc has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.14 million.

In related news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $485,712.50. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

