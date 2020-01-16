Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $206,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

