Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,845 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV opened at $118.51 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

