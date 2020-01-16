Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

