Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.05.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.