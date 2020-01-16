Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

MBUU opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $820.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

