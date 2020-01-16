Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 4,493 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 72,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

