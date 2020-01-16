Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Grows Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 593,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 472,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

