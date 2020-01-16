Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCS opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Marcus Corp has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

