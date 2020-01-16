Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 69.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLCT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLCT opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

