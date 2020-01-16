Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 2,912 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USLM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

