Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

