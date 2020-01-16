Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.