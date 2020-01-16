Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 47,109 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,109 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,874 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 895,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,858. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.