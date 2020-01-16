Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,647 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,672,000 after acquiring an additional 655,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

