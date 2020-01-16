Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,675,000 after acquiring an additional 228,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,628,000 after buying an additional 178,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after buying an additional 486,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Allstate by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after buying an additional 103,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.