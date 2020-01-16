Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 818.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $178.41 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

