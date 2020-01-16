385,000 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,165,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,828,000 after buying an additional 859,264 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 599,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,455,000 after buying an additional 441,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 244,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5988 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.