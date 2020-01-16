Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $273.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average of $268.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

