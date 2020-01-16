Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,745 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,294 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.90.

XLNX opened at $98.83 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

