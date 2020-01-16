Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

