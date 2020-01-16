Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 41,032 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,360,000 after buying an additional 313,777 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after buying an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

