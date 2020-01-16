Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $277.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.92 and its 200 day moving average is $256.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

