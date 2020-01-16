Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

FRA:EVK opened at €25.54 ($29.70) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

