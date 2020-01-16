Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.95 ($79.01).

FIE stock opened at €71.95 ($83.66) on Monday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The company has a fifty day moving average of €71.26 and a 200-day moving average of €67.66.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

