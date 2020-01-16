Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €92.86 ($107.98) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.59.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

