RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 39.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.48 ($33.12).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €29.94 ($34.81) on Tuesday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.06.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

