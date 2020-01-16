Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €56.00 ($65.12) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

KGX stock opened at €61.36 ($71.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.62. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

