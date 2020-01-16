Nord/LB Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.65 ($49.59).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €46.69 ($54.29) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.97.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

