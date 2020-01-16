Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.13% of Vericel worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 73,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 18.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

